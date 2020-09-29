Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE QSR opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

