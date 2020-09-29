Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 465.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Partners Value Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

