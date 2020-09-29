Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 69.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

