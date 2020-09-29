Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,300 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

