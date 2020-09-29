Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,700 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

