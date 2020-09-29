Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 421,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

