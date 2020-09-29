Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 534,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

