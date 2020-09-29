Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,200 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 455.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

