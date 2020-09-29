Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,700 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 339.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 52.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

