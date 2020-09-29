Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TTC stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $85.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,672. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.