Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 589 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 378.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

AIV opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

