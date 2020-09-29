Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

