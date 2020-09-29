Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Conduent worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,994 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $3,766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Conduent by 1,112.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,453,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

NYSE CNDT opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $671.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

