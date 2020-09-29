Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,385 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Shares of NUVA opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -409.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

