NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of NewMarket worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,229,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NewMarket by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,905,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 183.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NEU opened at $345.73 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

