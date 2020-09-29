Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

JCOM opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. Barclays cut their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

