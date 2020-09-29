Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 88,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $794.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

