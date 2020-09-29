Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $125,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

