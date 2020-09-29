Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 28.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,773,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $20,323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 828,432 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $12,573,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 48.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 810,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.