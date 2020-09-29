Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 575,189 Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,204,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

