Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

RBA opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

