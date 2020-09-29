Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

