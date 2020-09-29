Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 63.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,211,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

