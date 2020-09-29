Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

