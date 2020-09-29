Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Timken worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of TKR opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

