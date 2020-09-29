PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.75. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

