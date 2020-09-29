Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

