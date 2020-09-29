Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.