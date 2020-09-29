PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes stock opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. Dassault Systemes SE has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.85. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

