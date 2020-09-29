PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 298,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.57. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

