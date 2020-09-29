AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.