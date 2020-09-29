HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $301.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $320.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.