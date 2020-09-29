Fmr LLC Has $2.52 Billion Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,706,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,252 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,523,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE AZN opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

