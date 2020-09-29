Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,758,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Cisco Systems worth $1,947,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

