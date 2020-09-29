Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.47% of Centene worth $2,380,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 41.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,033 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Centene by 11.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.