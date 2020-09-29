Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,098,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 17.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $257.06 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

