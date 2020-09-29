Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.95% of Sherwin-Williams worth $2,078,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.18.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $707.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.58. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.