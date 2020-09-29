Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,668,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,583,368 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Lam Research worth $2,156,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $336.61 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average of $299.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

