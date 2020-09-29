Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734,133 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.64% of Okta worth $1,906,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 31.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.83. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

