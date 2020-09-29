Fmr LLC Sells 96,533 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,686,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,533 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,263,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

