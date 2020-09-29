Fmr LLC Buys 1,737,306 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.95% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,820,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

