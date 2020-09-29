Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,793,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,483,283 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.61% of Uber Technologies worth $2,511,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 802.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 131,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

