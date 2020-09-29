Fmr LLC Has $2.96 Billion Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.26% of Becton Dickinson and worth $2,957,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,373 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $14,831,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

NYSE BDX opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.61. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

