Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,120,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,640 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $2,852,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 809.1% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $215.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

