Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,230,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,858,291 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Altria Group worth $2,521,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

MO stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

