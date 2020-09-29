Fmr LLC Acquires 2,388,836 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.43% of BlackRock worth $2,012,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $558.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.77 and a 200-day moving average of $523.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $609.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

