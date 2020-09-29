Fmr LLC Has $1.74 Billion Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,740,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,509 shares of company stock worth $785,765 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

