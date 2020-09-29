Fmr LLC Has $1.74 Billion Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,740,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,509 shares of company stock worth $785,765 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Has $2.52 Billion Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc
Fmr LLC Has $2.52 Billion Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC
Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Corp
Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Corp
Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem Inc
Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem Inc
Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co
Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co
Lam Research Co. Shares Sold by Fmr LLC
Lam Research Co. Shares Sold by Fmr LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report