Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,661,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 842,607 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.11% of CVS Health worth $1,797,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,047 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 871.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 112,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 28,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

