Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Dollar General worth $1,865,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.62.

DG stock opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $210.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,965 shares of company stock valued at $18,207,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

