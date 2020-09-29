Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,443,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,849.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $7,088,724. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

